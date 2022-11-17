Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Lowered to $121.00 at Citigroup

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
MRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.64.
Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ MRTX opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $154.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.10.
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
