MOBOX Trading Down 8.7% This Week (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $75.27 million and $5.24 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00002754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MOBOX has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX launched on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,534,581 tokens. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

