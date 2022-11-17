Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Holdings Cut by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,244 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 754.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,337,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,796,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 478 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $65,696.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,337,209 shares in the company, valued at $379,796,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,436 shares of company stock valued at $69,387,212 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.

Shares of MRNA traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,423. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.65.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

