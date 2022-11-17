Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $78.00 and last traded at $78.60. Approximately 1,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 406% from the average daily volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.50.
Molson Coors Brewing Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.65.
Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile
Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Molson Coors Brewing (TAP.A)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.