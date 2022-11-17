Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $78.00 and last traded at $78.60. Approximately 1,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 406% from the average daily volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.65.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

