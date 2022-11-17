Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust plc (LON:MAVT) Declares GBX 1.80 Dividend

Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust plc (LON:MAVT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON:MAVT opened at GBX 153.85 ($1.81) on Thursday. Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 145 ($1.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 193 ($2.27). The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 152.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,692.75.

Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust Company Profile

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended multi-asset fund of funds launched and managed by Seneca Investment Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of United Kingdom. It focuses on investments across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the 3 month LIBOR.

