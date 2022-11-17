Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust plc (LON:MAVT) Declares GBX 1.80 Dividend

Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust plc (LON:MAVT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of LON:MAVT opened at GBX 153.85 ($1.81) on Thursday. Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 145 ($1.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 193 ($2.27). The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 152.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,692.75.
Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust Company Profile
