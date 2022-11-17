monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Raised to $139.00 at KeyCorp

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.70% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on monday.com from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on monday.com from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.
monday.com Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of MNDY stock opened at $108.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.39 and a 200 day moving average of $111.51. monday.com has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $419.57.
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
