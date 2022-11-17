monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Raised to $139.00 at KeyCorp

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on monday.com from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on monday.com from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $108.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.39 and a 200 day moving average of $111.51. monday.com has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $419.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 1,923.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 40,564 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in monday.com by 7.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 975,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,514,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in monday.com by 199.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the third quarter worth $2,761,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in monday.com in the third quarter valued at $611,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

