Monetary Management Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,886,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,672 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock opened at $47.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

