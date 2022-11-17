Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management cut its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,118 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage accounts for 2.1% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Maryland Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of Monster Beverage worth $26,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $129,128,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,008,000 after buying an additional 1,054,265 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after buying an additional 912,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 311.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 824,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,898,000 after buying an additional 624,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,028,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,542,000 after buying an additional 531,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,278 shares of company stock worth $6,619,720. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNST. UBS Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $98.94. 52,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,428. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

