Morgan Stanley Raises Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $76.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 96.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded up $7.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.71. 482,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,755,559. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average is $36.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after acquiring an additional 58,201 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $265,201,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after buying an additional 484,674 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,705,000 after buying an additional 2,012,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.