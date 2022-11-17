Morgan Stanley Raises Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $115.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.93% from the stock’s current price.

GL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.38.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.8 %

Globe Life stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.73. 5,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,582. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.49. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $116.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $2,588,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,227.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $2,588,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,227.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $344,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,211 shares of company stock valued at $10,216,278 over the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Globe Life by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

