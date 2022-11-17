Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,515 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,735 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,779,600,000 after buying an additional 343,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,771,256,000 after buying an additional 237,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,102,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,409,381,000 after buying an additional 707,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,760,746. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $148.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $53.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

