Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $17.31 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises about 1.6% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Waste Connections worth $17,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 888,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,207,000 after acquiring an additional 616,234 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 45.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,421,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,043,000 after purchasing an additional 441,655 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 180.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,347,000 after buying an additional 397,975 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,838,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,090,000 after buying an additional 349,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Waste Connections by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,991,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,743,000 after acquiring an additional 321,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.71 and a 200-day moving average of $132.05. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCN. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.63.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

