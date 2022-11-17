Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,111 shares of company stock worth $21,582,900 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.27. 327,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,780,439. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.98. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

