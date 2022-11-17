Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 1,419 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,573 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE NKE traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $104.81. The company had a trading volume of 357,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,263,539. The firm has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $177.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim cut their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen cut their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

