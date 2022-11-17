Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) Plans $0.17 Dividend

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1683 per share on Monday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Stock Performance

MOHCY stock opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. Motor Oil has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $7.76.

Get Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries alerts:

About Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA engages in oil refining and oil products trading in Greece and internationally. It operates through four segments: Refining Activity, Fuels' Marketing Activity, Power & Gas, and Other. The company produces and sells liquid fuels, lubricants, and asphalt for transportation, industrial, and household use.

Receive News & Ratings for Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.