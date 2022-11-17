Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) Plans $0.17 Dividend

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1683 per share on Monday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.
Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Stock Performance
MOHCY stock opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. Motor Oil has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $7.76.
About Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries
