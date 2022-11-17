M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Position Decreased by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 548.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

MTB traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.42. 531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,532. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $141.49 and a one year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total transaction of $198,271.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,439.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,583 shares of company stock valued at $676,290 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MTB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.92.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

