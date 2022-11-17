Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP Sells $379,425.00 in Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $379,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,993.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 2.8 %

MUR stock opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.12. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 13.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Murphy Oil by 6.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MUR shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.44.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

