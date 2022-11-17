Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP Sells $379,425.00 in Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $379,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,993.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Murphy Oil Stock Down 2.8 %
MUR stock opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.12. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.84%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on MUR shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.44.
About Murphy Oil
Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.
