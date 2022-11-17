My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $710,259.77

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $950,244.23 and approximately $710,259.77 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0588 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.42 or 0.01624008 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00012907 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00048457 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00045754 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.71 or 0.01722194 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

