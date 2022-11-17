Namaste Technologies (CVE:N) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Namaste Technologies Inc. (CVE:N – Get Rating) rose 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 216,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,387,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Namaste Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80.

Namaste Technologies Company Profile

Namaste Technologies Inc engages in the online sale of herbal vaporizer hardware and ancillary products worldwide. It offers hardware and ancillary products, such as bongs and pipes; hemp derived cannabidiol and smoking accessories; medical and dried cannabis; and cannabis oil, as well as refines, processes, and distributes cannabis and cannabis derived products.

