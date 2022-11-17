NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NantHealth Trading Down 6.7 %
Shares of NH opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.53.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
About NantHealth
NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.
