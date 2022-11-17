Natalie Glance Sells 1,213 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) SVP Natalie Glance sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $90,138.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,666,616.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Duolingo Price Performance

DUOL stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.27. The company had a trading volume of 385,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,539. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.15 and a beta of -0.15. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $139.12.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Duolingo Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Duolingo in the first quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

