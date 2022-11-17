Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Stephens

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens to $67.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
NTRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.82.
Shares of NTRA opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.10. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.84.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Natera by 21.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,781,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,001 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 107,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,153,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Natera by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
