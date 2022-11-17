Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Stephens

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRAGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens to $67.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.82.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NTRA opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.10. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.84.

Insider Activity at Natera

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $75,832.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $75,832.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $32,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,221.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,359 shares of company stock worth $797,832 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Natera by 21.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,781,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,001 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 107,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,153,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Natera by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.