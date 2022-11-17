National Bank Financial Lowers Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AQN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.47.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $7.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 335,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 231,606 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,014.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 73,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 66,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 77,898 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,174,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after acquiring an additional 353,500 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.