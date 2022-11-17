National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NGG. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Grid in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.39) to GBX 1,150 ($13.51) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,120.00.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. National Grid has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.0929 per share. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 889,963 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in National Grid by 298.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 578,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,470,000 after acquiring an additional 433,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in National Grid by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after acquiring an additional 242,081 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth $8,847,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth $4,422,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

