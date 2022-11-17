Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Natural Alternatives International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Down 7.1 %

Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.20% of Natural Alternatives International worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

