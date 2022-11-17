Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE NGVC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.94. 91,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,000. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $24.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $270.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 315.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the third quarter worth $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 146.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Stories

