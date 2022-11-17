Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NTZ stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 million, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.73. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.55 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Natuzzi by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 144,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 54,526 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Natuzzi in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Natuzzi by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

