Nblh One Day Volume Reaches $49.26 (NBLH)

Nblh (NBLH) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 17th. Nblh has a market capitalization of $63.68 million and $49.26 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nblh token can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nblh has traded 92.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nblh

Nblh’s launch date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official message board is medium.com/@nblhdoa. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nblh

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00703569 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $560.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

