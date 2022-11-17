NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00010931 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and $104.57 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00077589 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00059658 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022664 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000260 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 827,549,326 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 827,549,326 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.88869272 USD and is down -5.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $87,300,277.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

