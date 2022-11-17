Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at Raymond James

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOPMF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$24.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$19.75 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Neo Performance Materials Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NOPMF stock opened at $6.47 on Monday. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

