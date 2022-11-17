NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Trading Up 4.6%

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.43 and last traded at $13.32. 16,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 476,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NRDS. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NerdWallet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NerdWallet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

NerdWallet Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $983.39 million and a PE ratio of -30.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NerdWallet

NerdWallet Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in NerdWallet during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter worth about $63,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the second quarter worth about $95,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 762.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.