Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives $123.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

NSRGY opened at $114.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $102.78 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.34 and its 200 day moving average is $115.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

