New Gold (TSE:NGD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.22

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.22 and traded as high as C$1.54. New Gold shares last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 1,031,125 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

New Gold Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of C$968.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Gold

About New Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 803,803 shares in the company, valued at C$675,194.52. In other New Gold news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 803,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$675,194.52. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Godin purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at C$49,500.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

