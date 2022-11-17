NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Lowered to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of NexImmune from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on NexImmune from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

NEXI stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. NexImmune has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexImmune

NexImmune ( NASDAQ:NEXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that NexImmune will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in NexImmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of NexImmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in NexImmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NexImmune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

