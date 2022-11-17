Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target Lowered to C$13.25 at Desjardins

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EFRTF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexus Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

EFRTF remained flat at $7.10 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74. Nexus Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

