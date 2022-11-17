Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) rose 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 17,534 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,094,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

NAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

The company has a market cap of $702.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 117.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -21.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 127.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

