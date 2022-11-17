Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Up 2.3% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) were up 2.3% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $20.43 and last traded at $20.38. Approximately 26,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,769,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on JWN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 10.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 4.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

