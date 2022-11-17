Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys 791 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 2.4% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Linde were worth $24,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LIN stock traded down $2.52 on Thursday, reaching $331.21. 22,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,698. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.09. The company has a market capitalization of $163.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.72.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

