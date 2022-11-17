Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $11.15 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 36,450.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,025,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after buying an additional 776,419 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $272.58. 51,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.