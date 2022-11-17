Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $14.80 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Southern were worth $14,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Insider Activity

Southern Price Performance

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.47. 111,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,467,523. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.29. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

