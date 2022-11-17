Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $18.84 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up approximately 1.8% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.07% of Verisk Analytics worth $18,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.41. 48,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.32. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

