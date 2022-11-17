Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $21.01 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,202 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 2.0% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $21,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 358,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,191,000 after acquiring an additional 55,413 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 140,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 26,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.3 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.12. 269,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,780,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.98.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

