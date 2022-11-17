Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 876 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.7% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 8,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.6 %

UNP traded down $3.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.85. 73,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,137,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.90 and a 200 day moving average of $215.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

