Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, November 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Nufarm’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
Nufarm Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Nufarm Company Profile
