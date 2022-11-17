Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, November 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Nufarm’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

Nufarm Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Nufarm alerts:

Nufarm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Crop Protection and Seed Technology. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.