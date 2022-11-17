NXM Market Cap Reaches $258.83 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $258.83 million and $82.15 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $39.25 or 0.00236920 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,567.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010493 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00042740 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005967 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022342 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003755 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 39.70717675 USD and is down -3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $83.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

