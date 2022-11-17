O Dell Group LLC Acquires 1,553 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.3% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.08. 1,852,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,539,688. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $51.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.