O Dell Group LLC Acquires 591 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $224.77. 64,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,281. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

