O Dell Group LLC Has $115,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

O Dell Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after buying an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,995 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,263,000 after purchasing an additional 49,650 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.72. 62,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,272. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.83.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

