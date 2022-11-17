O Dell Group LLC Has $37,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

O Dell Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

Netflix Stock Down 2.9 %

NFLX traded down $9.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $297.00. 221,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,761,026. The company has a market cap of $132.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.