O Dell Group LLC Increases Stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) by 5,842.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BITO. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 512,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 1,099.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 438,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 401,638 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,581,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 1,230.1% in the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 211,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 195,532 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:BITO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 151,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,095,953. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $38.89.

